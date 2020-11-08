1/1
Dexter Kimball III
1937 - 2020
KIMBALL, III, Dexter Simpson "Dex"

Dex passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with many health issues. Dex was born on November 2, 1937, in Evanston, IL to Dexter S. Kimball Jr., and Myrtle Pullen Kimball.

Dex graduated from The Kiski School in Saltsburg, PA in 1955 and went on to Cornell University where he graduated from the Cornell's Hotel School in 1959. While at Cornell, Dex was president of his sophomore class, he was an NCAA wrestler and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. While at Cornell, Dexter met his future wife, Linda.

After graduation, Dexter moved to south Florida to work in the hotel industry. In 1964, he joined Ryder Systems, Inc., where he became V.P. of National Sales. After 33 years with Ryder, he retired and started his own executive recruiting business in Atlanta.

Dex was always one who liked to live life to the fullest. During his final retirement, he and his wife, Linda, enjoyed traveling in the United States and around the world. He loved playing golf at the Country Club of Roswell, where he was a longtime member. A favorite hobby was his garden railroad that he built in his backyard for his grandchildren.

We remember Dexter's strong character and sense of purpose in life. He lived a full life during which he touched many people's lives in a positive way. He is well-loved and respected and will be missed by all who knew him.

Dex is survived and will be missed by Linda, his wife of 62 years, Jim and Lisa Kimball (brother and sister-in-law), Barbara and Jon Houk (daughter and son-in-law), Chris and Gay Kimball (son and daughter-in-law) and his grandchildren, James Houk, Joshua Kimball and Abby Kimball.

Regretfully, due to the current pandemic, there is no memorial service planned at this time. A private service for family and friends will be planned in the future. The burial will be sometime next year, in the family plot in Ithaca, New York.

Please join us in remembering Dexter, by visiting our memorial at www.roswellfuneralhome.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and memories with our family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Fulton Charities, in his honor.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
