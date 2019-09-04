Services
Hopkins Funeral Home
416 E. Robert Toombs Avenue
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Washington, GA
View Map
Diana Blackburn Obituary
BLACKBURN, Diana Diana Mills Blackburn, of Rayle, Georgia, died peacefully at her home, Kettle Creek Manor, on August 15, 2019, at the age of 87. Diana was preceded in death by her husband, David Thomas Blackburn, who spent his career and retired from Six Flags, Inc. She also was preceded in death by one son, David Gregory Blackburn (Greg). Diana is survived by a daughter-in-law, Cherrilane Blackburn and two sons and their spouses, Stephen M. Blackburn (Jan) and Charles E. Blackburn (Preston) and 5 granddaughters. A memorial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church in Washington, Georgia. Full obituary: www.hopkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 4, 2019
