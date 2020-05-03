|
ESCHER (LAMARCA), Diana ESCHER, Diana (Dee) Lucille, of Roswell, Georgia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020, at 1:23 PM, at the age of 75. Diana was born in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, on December 27, 1944, daughter of Amadea and Josephine LaMarca. She attended Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. On September 26, 1964, she married Joseph James Escher. Dee owned two businesses. One, a mechanical contracting company, she started together with her husband Joe, on April 1, 1990. The other, a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise, she started on her own after recognizing an untapped opportunity in the same industry. She was a successful entrepreneur and a one-of-a-kind go-getter. Everyone loved working with Dee. Dee was a devoted member of St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. Dear to her heart were daily Rosary and Mass services with her cherished friends, Monday Adoration, Tuesday night Marian Devotion, and Thursday night Marian Movement of Priests Cenacle. She was also an active participant in Wednesday night Al-Anon at Peachtree Presbyterian for many years. In the last seven years of her life, Dee attended daily mass wherever she was on this earth. Dee was so proud of her Italian heritage. Her close-knit immediate and extended family were always her top priority. In her younger days, she enjoyed playing ALTA. She also cooked the best Italian food south of the Mason-Dixon; a way for her to show her deep affection for friends and family. Dee also loved traveling to Alys Beach, taking ski trips and visiting other fun destinations with her precious family. But, most of all, she loved attending both her children's and grandchildren's sporting events throughout her lifetime. "Dee-Dee's" first choice was always to be wherever her grandchildren were. Dee's most profound teaching to both her children and grandchildren was: "the greatest force in life is Love." Dee was a treasure to all who knew her. And...she was a stunner too, with that beautiful smile that sparkled. She will be greatly missed and memories of her will be fondly cherished. We miss you already, momma! Dee was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Dominic LaMarca and John LaMarca. She is survived by her brother, Eugene LaMarca (Betty Jean), sister, Regina Johnson (Larry) and beloved husband of 55 years, Joe, and their three children: Elaine Escher, Erica Escher and Max Escher and his wife Dana, as well as her precious grandchildren: Jake, Reynolds and Ella Escher. The family greatly appreciates the compassion of all their family and friends who have supported, prayed and loved them so well over the past 4 months. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and reception to honor Dee will be held, later this summer, at St. Peter Chanel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Diana Lucille Escher may be given to her church or Cholangiocarcinoma Research, under the direction of Dr. Lipika Goyal, to find a targeted therapy cure for this cancer, of which none exists today. For Saint Peter Chanel, at https://stpeterchanel.org/ (click on Dee's Memorial Fund Link on cover page) or mail to: St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church In Memorial Of Diana (Dee) Escher 11330 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 For Cholangiocarcinoma Research, through Dee's personal memorial link, at https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2749568 or mail to: Massachusetts General Hospital, Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies under the direction of Dr. Lipika Goyal "In Memory of Diana Escher, #229074" MGH Development Office Attn: Meagan Coons 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020