|
|
ROBERTS (HARRISON PARKER), Diana Jane Diana Jane Harrison Parker Roberts, of Decatur, passed away on March 23, 2020. On July 11, 1938, Diana Jane was born in Lanett, Alabama, to E. Bruce Sr., and JeNelle W. Harrison. She was valedictorian of her graduating Lanett High Class, Beta Club president, and active in other groups, including the campus newspaper, and the Methodist youth group. At Birmingham-Southern College, Diana was a member and officer of Pi Beta Phi sorority and other groups. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of BSC, she went on to earn her Master's degree from the Divinity School of Duke University. As a Certified Director of Christian Education through the years, Diana served churches in Jackson, TN; Greenville, NC; Knoxville, TN; Charlotte, NC; and Decatur, GA. She also was an editor of youth curriculum for the General Board of Education/Discipleship of The United Methodist Church (UMC) in Nashville, TN. In 1966, Diana married Thomas Vernon Parker, her beloved first husband, who met an untimely death in a fatal auto accident caused by an errant driver in 1968. Vernon and Diana were a blessing to, enriched by, and cherished by each other. In 1980, Diana was again blessed to find lasting love and married William James (Jim) Roberts, her dear husband for 40 loving years, who shared so many happy times together. An ordained United Methodist minister, Diana was Executive Director of the Housing and Homeless Council of the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, retiring after 11 years. A bit later, she and her husband Jim went on staff at Decatur First UMC for 9 years, sharing the joy of visiting the elderly shut-ins. Diana also enjoyed a secular career in writing and editing. She was editor of Pension World, an international investment and legislative magazine; wrote for several business publications; did free-lance editing; and was managing editor of The Journal of Retail Banking, another international investment business publication. However, Diana always kept her certification as a Christian educator, doing workshops for the UMC. Although she had no biological children, Diana loved children of all ages. She had seven godchildren, including a special godson, Terry Gullatt, and cherished them, and her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Family was always important and special to her. Diana loved needlework and crafts of all types, crossword puzzles and other word games, travel, and photography. Chocolate was always a favorite and she loved making her special brownies for her family and friends. Through the years, she also volunteered at various agencies and projects, including Contact Atlanta, Habitat for Humanity, Carter Library & Museum, Grady's Special Care Nursery, Fuller Center for Housing, and others. Diana was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, T. Vernon Parker; and her brother, J. Phillip Harrison, Sr. She is survived by her husband, W. James (Jim) Roberts; her brothers E. Bruce Harrison, Jr. (Pat) and Sam D. Harrison (Hope); sisters-in-law Marian Parker Brinkley and June Harrison; nieces, Debbie Frame (Scott), Susan Harrison, Kendree Brinkley Adkins (Don), and Diana Leanne Roberts; nephews Emmett B. Harrison III (Haaken), Joe D. Harrison, John P. Harrison, Jr. (Jody), Smith Harrison, and Vernon Brinkley (Jody); her beloved great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren. Her friends were such a blessing to her, and she cherished each one, especially her long-time best friend, MK; the LaLa Girls, the Roomies, the Pi Phi's, Carter L&M staff/volunteers/security, the CEF'ers, fellow ordained Deacons, and all in ministry. Diana and her family wish to thank all the relatives and friends for their prayers and generous support and also Dr. Jenelle Foote and Dr. David Redding and their gracious staffs for their care and kindness. A memorial service will be held later due to the virus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Housing and Homeless Council of the North GA. Conference of the UMC or to First UMC, both addresses at 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, GA 30030. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2020