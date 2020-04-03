|
|
FORD (BROCKWAY), Diane Ford, Diane Brockway passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 29, 2020. Diane was born on leap year February 29, 1960 in Dexter Michigan to Edna and Earl Brockway. Diane was the youngest of six girls. Diane graduated from Dexter High School and continued her education at Grand Valley State University where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1982. Prior to graduation, Diane took a summer internship in Atlanta where she met her future husband Barry Ford. Immediately following graduation, Diane moved to Atlanta and married Barry later that year. Diane and Barry would have been married 38 years in October of this year. Diane had a love of family, work and life. In addition to the enjoyment of raising their two sons Darrell and Eric, Diane's passion would also include riding her horse with friends and family. Diane is preceded in death by Earl Brockway and Linda Meyer. She is survived by her husband Barry, son Eric Ford, son Darrell Ford, his wife Jackie Ford and daughter Barbara Ford. Diane had a large extended family including mother Edna Brockway, sisters Lorraine Miller and Will Harris, Lorretta Motsinger, her husband Ron, Louise Malcolm, her husband Jim, Shirley Casterline and Jim Meyer and Julia Best. Diane is also survived by sister inlaw Sheryl Dahlstrom, her husband Skipper and 13 nieces/ nephews from all the above. Due to the corona virus isolation mandate, a celebration of life service will be postponed until restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Bearfoot Ranch" foundation @www.bearfootranch.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020