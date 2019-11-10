|
HINTON (FOSTER), Diane Mrs. Diane Foster Hinton, age 66, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born August 15, 1953, the daughter of Clifford "Gene" and Saralyn Foster. Mrs. Hinton was retired from Coca Cola with 22 years of service. She loved her dogs Chico, Casey and Poppy. She enjoyed being at the lake with her family. She was a fan of Elvis, Tennessee and The Atlanta Falcons. She treasured her many loving friends that still stayed in contact. Mrs. Hinton was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Georgeanne Whitfield; her father, Gene Foster; and sister, Karen Foster. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob Hinton; daughter, Kim (Scott) Stephens; two sons, Zack (Sarah) Hinton and Alex (Ryland) Hinton; mother, Saralyn Foster; brother, Kevin (Carole) Foster; sister, Debra Hutchinson; and three grandchildren, Ashley, Michael and Jonathan Stephens. The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Phil Gambill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Life Link of Georgia at https://www.lifelinkfoundation.org Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Hinton by visiting www.whitleygarner.com Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019