FOWLKES, Diane L. Diane L. Fowlkes, age 80, passed away Friday, August 28 at Canterbury Court in Atlanta from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Brenda Diane Lowe was born on October 30, 1939, Fowlkes was the daughter of Brenda Bisplinghoff Lowe and Erskine Havis Lowe, Jr., and was raised in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Fowlkes received her B.A. in French language and literature from Southwestern (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, her M.A. in political science from Georgia State University, and her Ph.D. in political science from Emory University. The recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship, Fowlkes attended the Open University in the United Kingdom 1985-1986. She served as a professor at Georgia State University for over 25 years, where she was a leader in women's advocacy working to develop the Women's Studies Institute at Georgia State University. Fowlkes's book, White Political Women: Paths from Privilege to Empowerment, received prominent recognition for books on women and politics. In addition to producing many papers, publications, and presentations, Fowlkes also participated in various professional associations. In 1998, the year she retired from Georgia State, Fowlkes was appointed Professor Emerita, and during the spring commencement of that year, she was honored with the University's Exceptional Service Award. In 1973 Diane was married to Lawrence Everman Noble who was also a professor of political science. Besides sharing their academic interests, Diane and Larry enjoyed horses and horse racing, so much so that they owned part interest in the racehorse, Never Wavering, whose name became their dedication call to stand for justice and other causes worth serving. During their marriage, Diane and Larry lived in Atlanta, St. George Island, and Ocala, Florida. Diane was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, parents, and her sisters Linda Lowe and Sally Mart. She is survived by her sister Jan Bishop, her aunt Martha Alvis, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins including the Rev. Dr. Joel Alvis of Atlanta, and stepchildren Anne Gentry, Kakie Grace, and George Noble. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at Canterbury Court. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dr. Diane Fowlkes to the Georgia State University Foundation.



