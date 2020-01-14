Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Oxford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Oxford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Oxford Obituary
OXFORD, Diane Mrs. Diane Oxford, age 79, passed away January 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bill Oxford; daughters, Misti Oxford (Mickey), Trisha Swims (Luke), sons, Joe Oxford (Jennifer), David Oxford (Terri), Ronnie Oxford (Alena); brother, Hoyt Johnson, Jr. (Carolyn); 18 grandchildren, 22 great - grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Minister Allan Thames and Dale Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -