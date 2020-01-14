|
|
OXFORD, Diane Mrs. Diane Oxford, age 79, passed away January 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bill Oxford; daughters, Misti Oxford (Mickey), Trisha Swims (Luke), sons, Joe Oxford (Jennifer), David Oxford (Terri), Ronnie Oxford (Alena); brother, Hoyt Johnson, Jr. (Carolyn); 18 grandchildren, 22 great - grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Minister Allan Thames and Dale Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020