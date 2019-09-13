|
SELLARDS (SWENSON), Diane Diane Swenson Sellards, 71, of Marietta, GA, went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019, in Stuart, FL, surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Born in Wheaton, IL., she attended Florida State University and was a Platinum-Phoenix, Multimillion Dollar Club real estate agent at Berkshire-Hathaway in Cobb County, GA. A model of Christian love and selflessness, Diane's greatest delight was being a devoted mother and grandmother. She brightened every room she entered and enriched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Sellards; her sons, Robert Sellards and Jayme Sellards; her daughter-in-law, Kelly Sellards; her grandchildren, Isabella Sellards, Madeline Sellards and Robby Sellards; and her sister, Suzanne Ridenour. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Arrangements under Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, Fl. www,treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019