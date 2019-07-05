Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Dianne BANKS

BANKS, Dianne Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dianne Woods Banks will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. Bentley Hill United Methodist Church 584 Bentley Hill Rd. Stockbridge. Rev. Ronald Johnson, Pastor. Interment, Bentley Hill Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019
