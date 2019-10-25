|
|
GAMBLE, Dianne A Celebration Service honoring the Life and Legacy of Mrs. Dianne Gamble of Riverdale, Georgia will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6712 West Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, Georgia, Rev. Reginald B. Newman, Senior Pastor; Bishop Oscar Love, Jr., Eulogist, Pastor Bernice Love, Officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in repose from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Survivors are four children, Herman (Jennifer) Gamble, Jr., Aletha (James) Lester, Antonio (Latangela) Gamble and Quintisha (Donquez) Johnson; former husband, Herman Gamble, Sr.; seventeen sisters, three brothers; eleven grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019