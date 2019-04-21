|
|
GILMER, Dianne D. Dianne D. Gilmer age 64 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. The family will receive friends, 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Mrs. Gilmer retired from Georgia Perimeter College in 2013 with 33 years of service, she graduated from Avondale High School in 1972. Ms. Gilmer was preceded in death by her father, George Kenneth Disney in 1986. She is survived by her husband, Michael Gilmer, Monroe; mother, Barbara R. Disney, Lawrenceville; sister & brother-in-law, Debra & Gary Vaughan, St. Simons Island; brother & sister-in-law, David & Debbie Disney, Lawrenceville; nephew, Daniel Disney, Lawrenceville; niece, Donna Selz, great niece, Hayley Selz, both of Lawrenceville; nephew, Jonathan R. Vaughan, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Humane Society, www.americanhumane.org<http://www.americanhumane.org> or www.furkids.org<http://www.furkids.org> Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019