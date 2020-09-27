1/1
Dianne Meekins
1941 - 2020
MEEKINS, Dianne Tillett


Dianne Tillett Meekins passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a six year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born June 29, 1941 in Wanchese, NC. Dianne was preceded in death by her father Jennings Bryan (Toby) Tillett and mother Zeta Daniels Tillett, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Tillett Daniels and husband Bill Daniels, her husband of 60+ years, Gary Page Meekins, Sr., her sons Gary, Jr. and wife Wissam, and Scott, and grandchildren Garrett and Hanna. Her remains have been placed beside her mother and father in the Cudworth cemetery in Wanchese.

A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at the Bethany United Methodist Church in Wanchese on October 17 at 3 PM. Family and friends are invited.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a donation be made to the local animal care center, or the Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org (Select link for "DONATE").

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
