To be announced at a later date
MITCHELL (LAGARDE), Dianne Dianne Lagarde Mitchell, of Sandy Springs GA, originally from New Orleans Louisiana, passed away March 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was in her home and in the loving arms of her son Stephen Mitchell at the time of her death. Dianne was a treasured nurse in New Orleans and Atlanta and retired from Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Julie Lagarde, and leaves behind her son, Stephen Mitchell, daughter-in-law, Sharon Johnson Mitchell, and 2 granddaughters, Katherine Grace and Molly Ann Mitchell. A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, GA at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020
