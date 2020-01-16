|
|
WOLFE, Dina Dina Stansel Wolfe, 47, of Powder Springs, passed January 14, 2020. Dina was a Supermom, beloved wife, sister, and daughter. Dina's family meant everything to her (although she was known to rabidly cheer on her Georgia Bulldogs) and she was a dynamo in the community as well. She worked as an office manager for over 20 years with her husband and also volunteered countless hours for her children's schools and other community endeavors. Dina was a lifelong resident of Cobb County (other than her time in Athens at UGA) and even converted her husband to become a Georgia Bulldog despite his undergraduate degree from their archrival in Gainesville, Florida. Dina is survived by her parents, Loy Stansel and Patricia Stansel, her sister Lori Stansel Lamb and brother-in-law Steven Lamb as well as her husband Brad Wolfe and her children who gave her unending joy and who she was so proud of, Margaret Grace Wolfe, Connor Stansel Wolfe, and Molly Ann Wolfe. It is hard to describe how sorely Dina will be missed by family, friends and the entire community. We will do our best to pick up the pieces and continue to make her proud as she watches over us from above. The family will receive friends at Carmichael Funeral Home, located at 1130 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, Georgia from 1 3 PM, on Sunday, January 19. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Covenant House of Atlanta, Georgia and/or CURE Childhood Cancer of Atlanta, Georgia in Dina's memory. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta in charge of the arrangements. (770)424-4924 www.carmichaelcares.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020