EVERHART, Dinah After a long courageous battle with lung cancer, Dinah passed away on October 3, 2019. Dinah Tucker Everhart was born December 11, 1946 in West Point, GA to Hubert and Evelyn Tucker. Being the daughter of a career USMC, she traveled much growing up and attended grammar school in London. Dinah then went on tograduate high school in Cherry Hill, NJ and receive her bachelors degree from Georgia Southern College. Dinah worked as a telephone switchboard operator during college and joined Southern Bell in their management program upon graduation. She retired after 30 years with Bell South. Not wanting to waste her excellenttelephone skills she found the perfect retirement job working with the wonderful people at Compass Research in Peachtree Corners. Dinah's loves were many! First and foremost her family and pets. She also loved to read, garden, talk politics, find treasures at garage sales and cheer on her favorite team...the Auburn Tigers!Dinah was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Evelyn Tucker. She is survived by her sister Doree Stow (Glen), son's Chris Everhart (Christa)and Shawn Everhart (Jeny) niece Eve Pethal (Rocky)and grandchildren Jake, Kyle, Logan,Kayla and Ava. In lieu of flowers, donations to RISE The Gary Sinse Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019