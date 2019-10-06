Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Dinah Everhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dinah Everhart


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dinah Everhart Obituary
EVERHART, Dinah After a long courageous battle with lung cancer, Dinah passed away on October 3, 2019. Dinah Tucker Everhart was born December 11, 1946 in West Point, GA to Hubert and Evelyn Tucker. Being the daughter of a career USMC, she traveled much growing up and attended grammar school in London. Dinah then went on tograduate high school in Cherry Hill, NJ and receive her bachelors degree from Georgia Southern College. Dinah worked as a telephone switchboard operator during college and joined Southern Bell in their management program upon graduation. She retired after 30 years with Bell South. Not wanting to waste her excellenttelephone skills she found the perfect retirement job working with the wonderful people at Compass Research in Peachtree Corners. Dinah's loves were many! First and foremost her family and pets. She also loved to read, garden, talk politics, find treasures at garage sales and cheer on her favorite team...the Auburn Tigers!Dinah was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Evelyn Tucker. She is survived by her sister Doree Stow (Glen), son's Chris Everhart (Christa)and Shawn Everhart (Jeny) niece Eve Pethal (Rocky)and grandchildren Jake, Kyle, Logan,Kayla and Ava. In lieu of flowers, donations to RISE The Gary Sinse Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dinah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now