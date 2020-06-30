Dinisa Folmar

FOLMAR, Dinisa Hardley Dinisa Hardley Folmar was born on December 29, 1972 in Pensacola, Florida, and was the first child born to Jarvia Prescott Hardley and Jacqueline McClain Hardley. She transitioned June 22, 2020 and was preceded in death by her father. There was no one like Dinisa. Her beautiful smile and personality were infectious. Her love of life, travel and adventure was contagious and inspired her to visit over 35 countries. She brought a bright spark of joy wherever she went. Dinisa received her undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana Monroe and her law degree from her beloved Southern University Law Center. Dinisa became a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 1995, when she was initiated into the Theta Zeta chapter. She was also a charter member of the sorority's first chapter in the Middle East. Over the course of her career, she worked for a number of prestigious law firms and international companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Nike, Inc., and The Hershey Company, assuming roles of increasing responsibility that allowed her to work and travel around the world. She received numerous awards for her accomplishments and was proud to be inducted into the Southern University Law Center Hall of Fame in 2019. The daughter of a proud military family, Dinisa was committed to community service throughout her life, and served in leadership roles in numerous community, professional and service organizations. She was a woman of deep faith and exemplified Christian values throughout her life. She was known for her boundless generosity, humility and was a blessing to everyone who knew her. Dinisa was a devoted wife, stepmom, daughter and sister. Left to cherish her memory and legacy are her mother, Jacqueline McClain Hardley; husband, Winston Todd Folmar; stepson Jadon Tyler Folmar; brother Jarvia Jared Hardley; sister Shakita Nicole Grayer; nephew Tyre Hicks; niece Kamryn Nekia Grayer; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.