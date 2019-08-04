|
DUNLANY, Dion Dion DunLany, of Boston, passed away on July 29, 2019 after a brief and sudden illness. He was 78 years old. Dion loved and was loved by his wife of 49 years Marguerite DunLany (n?e Peeler) and man's best friend Chico. He will be remembered by his brother Bill and wife Janelle DunLany of Sydney, Australia, his brother-in-law Marty Peeler and wife Nancy and all who felt fortunate to know him. He will be especially missed by his loving mother-in-law Marguerite McCauley. Memorial visiting hours will be held from 4 PM - 6 PM Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St. Hingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation in his name to Di's preferred charity, International Hearing Dog, Inc., 5901 E. 89th Avenue, Henderson, CO 80640. Phone 303.287.3277. For additional information or the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019