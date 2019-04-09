Services
Dixie Babb RUCKER

Dixie Babb RUCKER Obituary
RUCKER, Dixie Babb Dixie Babb Rucker, 79, a longtime resident of East Cobb died on Monday, the 8th of April 2019. Born in San Diego, California she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie Babb. Dixie received her BS in Social Work from Mary Washington College. Preceded in death by her husband, William H. Rucker, Jr., she is survived by her sons, Jeff Rucker, Ken Rucker, Richard Rucker; 8 grandsons, 1 granddaughter; brothers, John Babb, Rick Babb; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 until 3:30 in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Dixie will be entombed in a private ceremony at Arlington Memorial Park. Memorial services celebrating her life will be conducted on Friday, the 12th of April at 11:00 at NewBranch Community Church, 3805 Braselton Highway, Buford, GA 30519. Dixie requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2019
