HARDY, Dolores Ryan In Loving Memory... Dolores Hardy "Bunny" age 91, joined the arms of her beloved husband in Heaven on Sunday, February 16th, 2020. She passed peacefully with her daughter by her side. Services to celebrate her life will be held 1 PM, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Darby Funeral Homein Canton, GA. Survivors include her loving children, Daniel Hardy (Norma), Timothy Hardy (Beth), Barbara Galvin (Hope), 8 grandchildren, Conni, jimmy, Ted (Erin), Sarah (Ryan), Greg, Dawn, Amanda (Boo), Jason and 10 great-grandchildren. She lived happily with her daughter, Barbara who cared for her the last 12 years. She was a precious angel on this earth who loved her family deeply, loved gardens filled with flowers, loved precious little bunnies and was a true chocoholic. She was so proud of her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she smiled, she brought sunshine to everyone she touched, and she smiled often. She was warm, she was kind, she had a heart of gold and she will be greatly missed. Her family invites friends to join themat Darby Funeral Home at 1 PM and the reception immediately following at Sidelines Grille (147 Reinhardt College Pkwy. #6, Canton, GA 30114) to celebrate her life. An inurnment will be held on Monday, March 2nd, at 11 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Wreaths Across America in her memory. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hardy family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020