SERAUSKAS, Elaine Dolores Elaine Serauskas was born on Aug. 7, 1943 in Chicago, IL, and peacefully entered Eternal Rest on Dec. 1, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was a devoted Mother, a caring Sister, a loving Grandmother, and a dear friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Serauskas Torres and her son, Damien Serauskas (Gail). She has three wonderful grandchildren (Maya, Will, and Ellie) whom she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Evelyn Whitney, as well as her brother Glenn Whitney. Elaine grew up in Franklin Park, IL and graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago. She married and soon moved to Atlanta with her new family. She lived outside of Atlanta, GA for most of her adult life, working and raising her two children. She recently relocated to New Orleans and quickly embraced the culture, food, and flavor of the Big Easy. While she dearly missed her friends and family in Atlanta, she was quick to make new friends and become an active and lively part of her new community. Her presence will be sorely missed. A brief service will be held in New Orleans on Dec. 18, at 1:30 PM, for her friends and family to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest outside of Atlanta in the Spring of 2020, in accordance with her wishes. At her request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the Humane Society in her name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019
