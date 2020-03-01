|
|
LAROCCA, Dominick Xavier "Nick" Dominick "Nick" Xavier LaRocca, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 following loving hospice care. Nick, the son of the late John and Concetta LaRocca, was born in the Bronx borough of New York, and recently celebrated a wonderful birthday of 102 years. He graduated from Fordham University, enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Europe during World War II where he received a Purple Heart. After spending a year recuperating in a British hospital, Nick returned back to the United States and later began a career lasting over 30 years as a management and budget analyst with the Veterans Administration. While working full time, he also attended law school at nights and earned his law degree. Nick had a kind and gentle manner with a warm, inviting smile. He was loved and admired by his family and many friends in the Sandy Springs community where he was a member of the Benson Center, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, the Spalding Woods Garden Club, and Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody. He was also a founding member of the Sandy Springs Chapter where he was awarded Volunteer of the Year for his outstanding service. In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean F. LaRocca and son, Gregory A. LaRocca. He is survived by his son, John R. LaRocca (Paulette), daughter, Alice LaRocca, grandchildren, Lauren LaRocca (Matt Diskin), Teresa Hall (Hart Hall), Christopher LaRocca, Dominick LaRocca, and great-grandson, Owen Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation in helping to support military veterans and families. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody. Nick especially enjoyed a competitive game of BINGO with his Dogwood Community. Funeral Mass and reception to follow will be on Monday, March 2, at 10:30 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020