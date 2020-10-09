ADAMS, Sr., Don "Ace" "Doc"
Don "Ace" "Doc" Adams, Sr., of Social Circle, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 83. Mr. Adams was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Covington. After graduating from Murphy High School, he was a 1957 letterman in football and served as an athletic trainer at the University of Georgia. He was one of "Wally's Boys," as he played under Coach Wally Butts. In addition, Mr. Adams founded the athletic training programs at Clarkston High School and Redan High School, as well as serving as an athletic trainer for the Georgia Perimeter College baseball and softball teams. After retiring from a long career with Miles Laboratories, he obtained his Private Investigator license and served as a substitute teacher. Known by his family and friends for having a good sense of humor, Mr. Adams was also a true Southern gentleman and made friends with everyone he met. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and even loved building his own guns and fishing poles in his spare time. Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Janice Adams.
He will be lovingly remembered by his adoring wife of 63 years, Carol Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Matt Butz; sons and daughters-in-law, Don, Jr., and Annette Adams, Brad and Tiffany Adams; grandchildren, John Butz, David Butz, Alexis Adams, Marshall Adams; brother and sister-in-law, Wilson "Biff" Lamar, Jr., and Corky Adams; as well as numerous loving family members.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Adams will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Adams Family Cemetery, corner of Dixie and Adams Roads, in Covington, with Rev. Dr. William B. Wade, Jr., officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to your favorite charity
