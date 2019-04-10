CAGLE, Don H. Mr. Don H. Cagle, age 81 of Stockbridge passed away April 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife: Phyllis G. Cagle. Mr. Cagle served in the Air Force for 13 years as Captain, a B52 Pilot and Wing Commander, was a retired Delta Airlines Pilot with 28 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro where he served on several church committees, was a member of the Gideons and was President of Macedonian Call of Georgia for 20 years. Mr. Cagle is survived by his sons: Scot Cagle and wife Debbie of Fayetteville and Rex Cagle and wife Teresa of Stockbridge, sister: Dannie Jo Davies of Okeechobee, FL., grandchildren: Jessie Finn and husband Michael, Cameron Cagle, Carson Cagle, Spencer Cagle, Natalie Cagle and Luke Cagle, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Dr. Charles Q. Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request Memorial Contributions to Gideons International, www.sendtheword.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary