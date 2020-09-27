Don McClellan, a WSB-TV legend who became known for his running coverage of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, died Sunday morning.
His family said McClellan died peacefully at his home in Smyrna after a years-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 88.
He worked as a reporter for 55 years before he retired from Channel 2 Action News.
Don McClellan is survived by his wife of 44 years Gisela, son Scott, stepson Chris Nichols and his wife Alexia and four step-grandchildren.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
