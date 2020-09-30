1/
Don McClellan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCCLELLAN, Don


Don McClellan, longtime reporter for Channel 2 WSB-TV, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 from complications with Parkinson's.

Don was born and raised the first son of Lee and Artis McClellan in East Tennessee, served in the US Air Force, and then graduated from East Tennessee State. He began his broadcasting career with radio stations in Tennessee and then Georgia. Don joined WSB in 1960 and soon became a well respected investigative reporter covering the Atlanta area and beyond for 50 years. He was inducted into The Georgia broadcasters hall of fame in 2014. His passions were telling the stories of the people he interviewed and running.

He was an avid runner, best known for his coverage of the Peachtree Road Race while running with a camera, interviewing runners along the way. Don ran well over 100 marathons all over the US and abroad. He was a fixture in Atlanta running circles, continuing jogging and then walking even after the onset of Parkinson's made it very difficult.

Don is survived by his son Scott, his wife of almost 44 years Gisela, stepson Chris Nichols and his wife Alexia, and 4 stepgrandchildren. Cremation Society of Georgia is handling the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 355-7627
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
September 29, 2020
I was a producer at Channel 2 in the late 90s and I so enjoyed working with Don. He was a great reporter, and an all-around good guy. May he rest in peace.
Katherine Caldwell
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I worked with Don for decades and admired his dedication to journalism and his favorite pastime, running. Praying for all those who will miss Don, love and peace be with you.
Joyce Oscar
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I was Don's boss (supposedly) in the early 1980's. He was a rock - calm, focused and absolutely reliable - one of those who made everyone proud to be a part of WSB-TV news.
Dick Mallary
Coworker
September 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Florence Hatcher Record
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I started running in 1979 at the age of 36. At my first 5K in Snellville was there. He beat me to the line. I can remember well the slap, slap, slap of his feet (when he passed me). I dno't exactly remember exactly when it was that I first crossed the finish line ahead of Don - it was a monumental. I cannot begin to count the number of races where I saw Don. He always had a smile and a good word for everybody. I decided to emulate him by saying hello or good morning or hey to every runner I encountered.
Don, I haven't seen you in a number of years, but I miss you already.
John W. Patterson
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
I remember him as a good reporter in my 54 years in the Metro area, he seemed fair and non biased when reporting on political events, a trait some of the new reporters could learn from.
Ken Hardy
September 28, 2020
I met Don many times at local 5K/10K races in the metro Atlanta area. He always had a smile and a kind word. The Atlanta running community lost a great one. He will be missed.
George Monsalvatge
September 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Crystal Allen
September 28, 2020
He was a true Legend. My condolences go out to his family and friends at this very difficult time in their lives.
Abigail Louise Greer
September 28, 2020
As one of those rare Atlanta-area natives, I remember Mr. McClellan well. Atlanta TV will never be the same without his presence. My condolences and prayers for his family and may he rest in His eternal peace.
Steve Williams
September 28, 2020
May there be peace for all as this transition is traveled.
Constance Binkley
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
Thank you for your service God bless your family and friends see you in heaven
Brenda
Friend
September 27, 2020
My Condolences, I watched Don Mc for many years great journalist.
Milton Griffin
Friend
September 27, 2020
he was a great reporter and I will miss his reporting on the news you will be missed!
Honey Boynton
Friend
September 27, 2020
Hewas a great reporter on channel2!
Honey Boynton
Friend
September 27, 2020
I watched him for years. He really seemed to enjoy his work. My prayers to the family for your loss, may God grant you comfort and peace
Debra Roberts
September 27, 2020
He was a great reporter I had hoped to see more of him on Channel 2 Action News. I remember him being on Channel 2 Action News from its early days in return visits to Atlanta, where I am originally from. I likely saw him on Newsroom when I lived there. He will be deeply missed.

Richard Littlejohn
WVOX/WVIP Radio
New Rochelle, NY
Richard Littlejohn
September 27, 2020
We worked races and ran races with Don many times. He was a good friend and was so kind and so nice to everyone.
Ray& Sandra Cashwell
Friend
September 27, 2020
There is always hopewhen we lose a loved one.

1Thess.4:14
September 27, 2020
I had the pleasure of working as one of the first investigative reporters for Don in the mid to late 60's. His leadership taught me many life skills that guided me through my career. Don was one of the finest and most honest persons I've ever known. His energy and leadership will be missed.
Ken Goodnight
Coworker
September 27, 2020
A familiar face from our years living in Decatur. So srry to hear of his death.
Norma Allen
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved