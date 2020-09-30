Don McClellan, longtime reporter for Channel 2 WSB-TV, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 from complications with Parkinson's.Don was born and raised the first son of Lee and Artis McClellan in East Tennessee, served in the US Air Force, and then graduated from East Tennessee State. He began his broadcasting career with radio stations in Tennessee and then Georgia. Don joined WSB in 1960 and soon became a well respected investigative reporter covering the Atlanta area and beyond for 50 years. He was inducted into The Georgia broadcasters hall of fame in 2014. His passions were telling the stories of the people he interviewed and running.He was an avid runner, best known for his coverage of the Peachtree Road Race while running with a camera, interviewing runners along the way. Don ran well over 100 marathons all over the US and abroad. He was a fixture in Atlanta running circles, continuing jogging and then walking even after the onset of Parkinson's made it very difficult.Don is survived by his son Scott, his wife of almost 44 years Gisela, stepson Chris Nichols and his wife Alexia, and 4 stepgrandchildren. Cremation Society of Georgia is handling the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.