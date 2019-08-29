|
|
NICHOLS, Don Don Nichols, age 80, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, August 30, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Bagley Family Cemetery, Alpharetta, GA. Mr. Nichols was a U.S. Marine Veteran and grounds supervisor with the State of Georgia. He was the former owner of Wright's Florist of Buckhead and Nichols Landscaping and Grading. Mr. Nichols was also a former member of the Gwinnett County Deputy Sheriff's Posse. He loved gardening, flying, competitive horseback riding, collecting old cars, and he was very artistic and could build anything he set his mind to. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gene Nichols, Lawrenceville, GA; children, Donna and William Peeples, Lawrenceville, GA; Don and Pamela Nichols, Jr., Dallas, GA; Dana Nichols and Robert Gittens, Cumming, GA; sister, Clara Kell, also of Cumming, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Leon & Opal Nichols, Dawsonville, GA; grandchildren, Shelley Lynn Nichols; Dawn Smith; Daniel Nichols; Darla Jean Smith; great- grandchildren, Dalton, Kason, Kensley, Blakeley and Dylan. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019