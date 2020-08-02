GAREIS, Donald and Phyllis On Friday, July 31, the children of Donald and Phyllis Gareis (Lisa, Peter, Chris, and Sarah) gathered for a private funeral service. They were joined by their spouses/partners (Jim, Mert, Molly, and Nick). Donald passed away January 13, 2011, and Phyllis on April 6, 2020. Their ashes are interred together at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA. We are grateful for their love of family, their commitment to community, and their joie de vivre. Their legacy continues through eleven grandchildren (Ryan, Grady, Hance, Hannah, Kate, Isabelle, Jack, Nicholas, Anne Ryan, Susan, and Luke). Donations may be made in their memory to the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Rest in peace, Mom & Dad. We love you.