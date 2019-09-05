|
BARR, Donald Donald Alvin Barr of Suwanee, Georgia peacefully passed away on September 3, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was 82 years old and succumbed after a short battle of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Don was born on December 9, 1936 in Stoutsville, Ohio to parents, Alvin W. Barr and Mae Corrine Ruhlman. He grew up principally in the Columbus, Ohio area where he attended school including Ohio State University where he graduated in 1959. At Ohio State, Don was a member of the Ohio State marching band and the Navy ROTC where he was the Drill Platoon Leader. While at Ohio State, he met and married his wife of almost 60 years, the former Carolyn Rose Hayslip of Circleville, Ohio. After graduation from Ohio State, Don and Carolyn relocated to Long Beach, California where Don was commissioned an Officer, Lieutenant Junior Grade, in the US Navy on the aircraft carrier, USS Hornet. Don was the Payroll Master and Coach of the ship's baseball team. He was honorably discharged in 1961. In 1965, Don was promoted to Lieutenant in the Navy Reserves. Don and Carolyn ultimately moved their family to Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 where Don worked for the former Rock-Tenn Corp of Norcross, GA as VP of National Sales. He retired in 1992. Don was an avid sportsman. He played basketball in high school and was an active golfer as a member of Northwood Country Club in Gwinnett County. He was an active member of his church, Buford Presbyterian and was an Elder at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Tucker, GA Don was passionate about his Ohio State Buckeye football team and barbecue. He was a loving father, grandfather and devoted husband. Don is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rose Barr of Suwanee, GA and three children, sons Dean Barr, his wife Laurie of New York, NY, Steven Barr, his wife Leslie of Birmingham, AL, daughter Gayle Lynn and husband Tom of Atlanta Ga, and nine grandchildren, Peter Barr, David Barr, Steven Barr, John Barr, William Barr, Jessica Sullivan, Ashley Terrell, Carolyn Barr, and Alexia Barr. Visitation is on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory at 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518 between 6 and 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Buford Presbyterian Church, 1242 Buford Hwy. NE, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM. The burial will take place immediately after the service at Peachtree Memorial Park, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019