1/1
Donald Boyer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYER, Donald Donald 'Kim' Boyer, age 74, died September 9, 2020. He was the 2nd son of Donald and Helen Cos Boyer, born on November 20, 1946 in Washinton, Iowa. Graduated from Iowa State and remained a 'forever a hawkeye' fan. Moved to Lilburn GA in 1970's and worked for ATandT then Lucent Technologies until retirement. Married Jane Colomb in 1978 inheriting multiple stepchildren followed by multiple grand and great-grandchildren. Active at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church for many years and sang in the choir. Loved his God, family, country, gardening, the Atlanta Braves, gadgets, gizmos. and collecting stamps and coins since childhood. Very generous to all-- a gentle and kind soul. He joins his wife, parents, brother and stepdaughters (Maria and Kymmie) in heaven. He leaves behind stepchildren, Lynn Leandro (Jim), Donald Leandro Jr., David 'Buddy' Leandro (Jackie), 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. His service will be Monday September 14, at 11 AM, at Bill Head Funeral Home (Lilburn/Tucker) with Rev. Jim Landis officiating and will be livestreamed. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. 770-564-2726.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved