1/
Donald Burdette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURDETTE, Donald Donald A. Burdette, 60, of Duluth, GA died September 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 2 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Mr. Burdette, a baptist by faith, was a locksmith and an independant contractor. Preceded in death by his parents, Lenwood W. and Ernestine Burdette; brothers, Jeffrey Lenwood Burdette, and Wayne Ernest Burdette; and a niece, Jessica Angie Burdette. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas K. and Rita Angie Burdette of Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Patricia Burdette of Carrolton, GA; and nephews, Blake, Drew, and Cory Burdette. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 22, from 1 PM until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Burial
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved