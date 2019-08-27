Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Colter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Colter Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Colter Sr. Obituary
COLTER, Sr., Donald Leighton Donald Leighton Colter, Sr., 78, of Canton, passed away in the early morning of Monday, August 26, 2019. Don was born January 15, 1941, in Quitman, the youngest of three sons born to the late WJ (William Jackson) Colter and Bonnie Mae Hart Colter. Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Sue Colter (n?e Martha Sue Jordan), son, Donald Leighton Colter, Jr., (Nancy Slater Colter) of Alpharetta, daughter, Dara Melise Colter Bishop (Stephen Bishop) of Canton, and son Dale Keith Colter (Deirdre Bailey Colter) of Savannah, grandchildren, Jordan Bishop, Bonnie Bishop, Kelli Colter, Dylan Colter, Tyler Colter, Jennifer Colter, and six great-grandchildren, brothers, William Colter, Lake City, FL, and Phil Colter, Birmingham AL, and many cousins, nieces and nephews across the southeastern United States. There will be a private cremation ceremony (https://www.southcare.us/about-us/locations/alpharetta) and a family remembrance ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the (act.alz.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.