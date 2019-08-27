|
COLTER, Sr., Donald Leighton Donald Leighton Colter, Sr., 78, of Canton, passed away in the early morning of Monday, August 26, 2019. Don was born January 15, 1941, in Quitman, the youngest of three sons born to the late WJ (William Jackson) Colter and Bonnie Mae Hart Colter. Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Sue Colter (n?e Martha Sue Jordan), son, Donald Leighton Colter, Jr., (Nancy Slater Colter) of Alpharetta, daughter, Dara Melise Colter Bishop (Stephen Bishop) of Canton, and son Dale Keith Colter (Deirdre Bailey Colter) of Savannah, grandchildren, Jordan Bishop, Bonnie Bishop, Kelli Colter, Dylan Colter, Tyler Colter, Jennifer Colter, and six great-grandchildren, brothers, William Colter, Lake City, FL, and Phil Colter, Birmingham AL, and many cousins, nieces and nephews across the southeastern United States. There will be a private cremation ceremony (https://www.southcare.us/about-us/locations/alpharetta) and a family remembrance ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the (act.alz.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2019