DUNCAN, Donald Lee "Don" May 19, 1936 - Feb. 1, 2020 Donald Lee Duncan (Don) passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by loving family. Don was born in Chicago, Illinois where his love of the Chicago Cubs began! Though Don lived and graduated high school in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, he quickly made his way back to Chicago to attend college, graduating from University of Illinois in 1957. Chicago would be where he met the true love of his life, his wife Josephine. The couple recently celebrated an incredible milestone of 60 years of marriage! Don enjoyed a successful career as a respected engineer and built a large beautiful family. Family was everything to Don and his greatest priority, rarely missing an activity for his 5 children. His company took his family to Atlanta in the late 60's where he would raise his family and live out the remainder of his life. Even deep in the south, Don never lost his loyalty to his beloved Chicago Cubs. Don loved to share time with his grandkids. He could often be found teaching them to read the Cubs boxscore and he could share the team's lineup from as far back as 1949. Don was the son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Duncan, devoted husband to his wife Josephine Duncan, cherished father to Dawn (Allen) Meeks, David (Tracy) Duncan, Daniel (Brad Eichenauer)Duncan, Douglas (Brittany) Duncan and Dorene Duncan. He was a beloved grandfather (Poppy) to Davis Duncan, Duncan Trumble, Taylor Meeks, Keely Duncan, Ava Duncan, Samantha Duncan, Alexis Duncan and Douglas Duncan Jr. He was also a loving big brother to Carole (Chuck) Kruez of Midlothian, Illinois. He was a man of great faith, humility and unwavering values who will be deeply missed. Everyone who knew Don respected his love and commitment to the Lord and his Catholic faith. The family were members of St. Jude Catholic Church since 1969. A funeral mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Don would have preferred donations to the , a saint and charity very dear to his heart. The website is stjude.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 4, 2020