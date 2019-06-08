DUROCHER, Donald Francis Donald Francis Durocher, 71, of Alpharetta, passed away suddenly following cardiac surgery on June 5, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Don was born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts. He attended Classical High School where he met the love of his life, his wife, Barbara (nee Stackhouse). After high school, he attended Union College and Brandeis University where he received a Ph.D. in Physical Inorganic Chemistry. Don worked for Kimberly Clark/Schweitzer-Mauduit for over 32 years and held many patents for his ground-breaking work. He spent the last 38 years of his life living in Georgia. An avid reader, his lifetime was dedicated to the pursuit of learning. His hobbies included studying Mandarin, practicing yoga and Tai-Chi, bird-watching, beekeeping, and multiple other artistic and creative endeavors. He loved to cook and expressed his love for others by sharing his culinary talents. After retirement, he loved to travel, visit his grandchildren, and discover whatever the world had to offer. He was an active member of St David's Episcopal Church in Roswell. The proudest accomplishment of Don's life was his family. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, caring son, and an adoring grandfather. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him with his kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor. He took excellent care of his family. Whether Don was near or far, because of him, his loved ones always knew they were never alone. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Durocher of Alpharetta, daughters Jessica Durocher Connell (Mark) of Cumming, Amanda Durocher Howell of Woodstock, and Lawren Durocher Babek (Jonathon) of Hong Kong; his grandchildren, who brought him so much joy Madeline Frances and Jacob Davis Connell, Grady Brett Howell, and William Donald and Hazel Mae Babek. He is also remembered by his brothers, John (Louise) and Raymond (Paula), brother-in-law Martin Stackhouse and sister-in-law Pamela McDonnell (Charley). He is preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Welch and Raymond Durocher. His funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 14, at 2 P.M. at St David's Episcopal Church in Roswell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. David's Episcopal Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary