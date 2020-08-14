GLUCKIN, Donald H. Donald H. Gluckin, 93, of Griffin, Georgia passed at 3:26 AM on August 12, 2020 at the Woods Senior Care home. He was born June 18, 1927 in Suffern, NY to William Gerald Gluckin and Rose Frances Magid Gluckin, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley S. Gluckin and Lewis Gluckin and a sister, Helen G. Epstein. Surviving are his three nieces: Sari Lynn (Lance Friedmann) Gluckin of Chicago, IL, Donna Joy (Scott) Fishman of Crested Butte, CO, and Lisa Gluckin of Asheville, NC, and two nephews: Carl Epstein (Estelle) of Toronto, Canada and Gary Epstein (Liz) of New City, NY. Donald was an officer in the Merchant Marine from 1944 to 1947. After the war, he was in charge of operations for the Gluckin Corporation and kept their various factories humming for over 40 years. Donald was a lifelong outdoorsman, an avid fisherman, skilled pilot, and expert marksman. He spent many hours at the Griffin Gun Club where he loved to teach new shooters. Donald rarely missed a Shabbat service at Congregation Shearith Israel where his presence and colorful stories will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to Congregation Shearith Israel. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.



