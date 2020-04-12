|
GRAVES, Donald Berton On April 7, 2020, Donald Berton Graves passed away. He was born on May 15, 1933 in Memphis, TN. Even though he had been winding down over the past few years, it still came as a shock and kick to the hearts and souls of those who loved him. He was the husband of Lola (born: Lola Fairest Legg of Webster Springs, WV). Don and Lola produced six (6) uniquely different children: Donnie, Scottie, David, Mary Kathryn, Jean and Tricia. He was a quiet, sometimes shy, wildly intelligent, loving, caring, considerate, humble and charming man. Very Atticus Finch like. While the darkness of suppression covered the south like a heavy and hot wet blanket, Don continued to point his children, family and friends towards good, service and love of our fellow woman, man and animal. "Never miss an opportunity to help" he would often say. He was a ninja on a chess board, he didn't need a calculator to tally huge numbers, and he understood most everything mathematical, electrical and scientific. He once built a full-size, in ground swimming pool by himself, even rented and drove the bulldozer (well, him, his offspring and a dozen neighborhood children that swam in that pool) as a professionally built in ground pool was simply not affordable to the average family at the time. Even though he was constantly busy with work, home projects and being a good father, he would always take the time to stop and talk to a child, a dog or often...both. He loved music, baseball and football...playing both sports well and he coached little league baseball, he was an excellent mentor and he was funny, often sighting his three sons as examples of what not to do on the playing field (and dugout) in a sweet and comical sort of way, with his own children generally laughing the loudest. He was a man of great hope, enthusiasm and optimism to the very end. He always looked for the best in people and he certainly brought it out in everyone he touched. He was also known as Duck (born on the day that the very first of many Disney generated Donald Duck animated features was released) smart asses doing what they do, christened him...Duck, it was a name so often associated with him, that it morphed from aquatic bird, to a common name not unlike John or Fred. He graduated from Atlanta's O'Keefe High School and Georgia State University (with a BA in Business Administration). Donald "Duck" Graves was preceded in death by his wife Lola; brother, Lawrence and sister, Ruth. Sign online guest book at www.FischerFuneralCare.com. He is survived by his children; brother, John and sister, Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Local Food Banks or Companion Animal Rescue Groups (such as http://www.savecares.com/). The family is planning a memorial service for a later date. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta 678-514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020