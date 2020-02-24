Services
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 993-4811
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
Donald Hallman


1941 - 2020
Donald Hallman Obituary
HALLMAN, Donald Donald Urbin Hallman passed peacefully but unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at the age of 78. Don was born on December 3, 1941, to Urbin R. and Lois Hallman, in Fort Valley, GA. He graduated from Fort Valley High School and then moved to Atlanta where he graduated from Georgia State University and Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He began his career at Equifax in 1970 and retired as Chief Financial Officer in 1997. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time playing golf at the local Country Club and at his home in Hendersonville, NC. He also enjoyed spending time with his young grandsons on beach vacations, sporting events, and visits to the mountain home. Don was preceded in death by his son, Donald Scott Hallman and his parents, Urbin and Lois Hallman. He is survived by his wife Glenndolyn, son, Greg Hallman, daughter-in-law, Nai Hallman, grandsons, Tai and Kam Hallman, sisters, Cathy Walker (Jimmy) and Jan Coffee (Jeff). Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM, on Wednesday, February 26, at the Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA. Funeral services will begin at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2020
