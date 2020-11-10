1/1
Donald Harden
HARDEN, Donald

Georgia mourns the passage of one of its most consummate gentlemen, Donald Harden who passed away peacefully at his Madison home on November 6, 2020. Don was one of the most respected and influential partners at law firm Fisher & Phillips for many decades before retiring to Madison full time in 2018. Don is survived by his loving wife Solveig, daughter Sylvia, sons Harmon and Donald Jr., and 7 beloved grandchildren. Don was well known for being a principled conservative with a mind more open than most liberals. A man of enviable intellect and admirable curiosity, he now knows the answers to all of life's questions and will be missed terribly by all who knew him. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Morgan County Humane Society.


www.aecarterfuneralhome.com



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
