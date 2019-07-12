HUBBARD, Dr. Donald Edward Noted Atlanta Obstetrician-Gynecologist Dr. Donald Edward Hubbard, who, in retirement has resided in Rabun County, Shellman Bluff and Cumming, Georgia, passed away quietly Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his son Karl Patrick Hubbard and he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Mary M. Hubbard and their five children, Dr. John David Hubbard, Mrs. Linda Suzanne McElveen. Mr. Richard Benjamin Hubbard and Mr. Timothy Myrick Hubbard. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dr. Hubbard received a B.A. Degree from Emory University and an M.D. Degree from the Medical College of Georgia. After completing his internship at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, he served his country during the Korean War as an Air Force Captain at Langley Air Force Base in Langley Virginia. He then completed residency training in Obstetrics-Gynecology at the Medical College of Georgia. He went on to private practice in Atlanta for thirty nine years with privileges at Piedmont Hospital. He married Mary Jean Mackin in 1954 and they had five children. Dr. Hubbard was a well respected, deeply loved and devoted husband, father and physician. He touched many lives during his ninety years. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Cumming First United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 16th. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to . Condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.comMcDonald and Son Funeral Home Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019