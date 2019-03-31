JONES, Donald Wilton Donald Wilton Jones was born to Frank Jesse Jones and Ruth Rice Jones on January 13, 1935 in Decatur, GA. Growing up in a close-knit neighborhood, Donald exhibited a playful nature and positive attitude that remained a hallmark of his personality throughout his entire life. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta in 1952. After serving honorably in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Georgia State College (University) in 1962. Donald married his high school sweetheart, Pat Babb Jones, in 1964. He worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development until 1984, and then became an independent real estate appraiser. Donald is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Liz Jones Aull (Jake), grandson Jackson, brother James Jones, niece Angie Jones McDowell (Drew), nephew Jason Jones (Kirsten), and great-niece and great-nephews Maddie McDowell, Bo McDowell, Evan Jones, and Will Jones. Throughout the course of his life, Donald enjoyed tennis, running, and golf. He loved running the Peachtree Road Race for 40 years. He enjoyed Florida beaches with friends and family all his life, and his gentle humor and kind demeanor made him a popular companion. Donald was a faithful member of the Episcopal Church, spending his adult life at St. Michael's and All Angels, Stone Mountain; St. Simon's, Conyers; and St. Benedict's, Smyrna. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 1522 GA-138, Conyers, GA 30013. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary