JONES, Dr. J. Donald Dr. J. Donald Jones, 86, of Marietta passed away on March 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Jeff & LeOla Wilson Jones; sisters Ivalyne Monckton & Voncile Hartmann; brothers Curtis & Elmer Jones. Survivors include J. Wesley Jones, William C. Jones, Lanier (Edith) Jones, Norris (Sarah) Jones & special nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was born in the Mt. Bethel Community, graduated from Berry High School & College and received advanced degrees in psychology from the University of Tenn. at Chattanooga and St. George University. He was headmaster at Baylor School (Chattanooga) and Dean of Students at Emory University. He was a member of the American Kennel Club, judging all over the world. He was Best of Show Judge at the 2008 Westminster Dog Show, awarding the top prize to Uno the first beagle to win. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 3, 2019 at Mt. Bethel UMC Chapel, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, Ga 30068. Rev. Kim McGarr officiating. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Equine Therapy Program at Murphy-Harpst Children's Center, 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown, GA 30125 or to the ASPCA, 424 92nd St. New York, NY 10128. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019