KULLMANN, Donald John Donald John Kullmann passed away at 89 years old on May 7, 2019, at 9:07 p.m. He was surrounded by family. Born July 27, 1929, Donald John Kullmann, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joan Jeanette Kullmann; his parents, Elmer G. Kullmann and Lorraine E. Kullmann; brothers, Russell E. Kullmann and Thomas F. Kullmann; and is survived and missed dearly by three children: John Donald Kullmann Scheinberg and wife, Kim, of NYC, Kathleen Lorraine Brownback, and husband, William, of Atlanta, GA, and William Elmer Kullmann and wife, Jennifer, of Acworth, GA; nine grandchildren, four great- grandchildren, youngest brother, Kenneth G. Kullmann, of Roswell, Ga and younger sister, Lynn (Marilyn) E. Brown, and husband Bill, of St. Petersburg, FL., and by many dear friends. Don was a lifelong violinist, and has played as Concertmaster of the Milwaukee Civic Orchestra, played at his high school, local churches for various occasions and holidays, and at family events. Don grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Marquette University. Don and Joan enjoyed more than two decades of golf as members of Indian Hills Country Club. Donald in recent years had given considerable thought and attention to his spiritual life, and on Sunday, May 5 did both repent and pray aloud for redemption, forgiveness, and for everlasting life along with several family members who were present. As his family, we rejoice in this greatly. Know that he passed peacefully, with family and with one of his favorite pieces, Violin Sonata No 1 in G Minor, Johann Sebastian Bach, by Itzhak Perlman, playing. Donald left a legacy, likewise, of many business acquaintances as well as a legacy of many innovative designs, and more than 100 patents of his designs, in his field of Mechanical Engineering of hydraulics, water meter design, and meter reading. As Senior Vice President, and Chief of Engineering with Neptune Technology Group, Inc., he worked and served over 38 years with Neptune. Don has been distinguished by Neptune when they honored him by dedicating a $3.7 million, 19,000 sq-ft building in his name, the "Donald J. Kullmann Engineering Center", at it's Grand Opening on April 12, 2010. Family and friends are invited to join with his immediate family for a Memorial Service, and Celebration Of Don's life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, which would have been his 90th birthday. The family will greet guests starting at 1:30 p.m., at Indian Hills Country Club, 4001 Clubland Drive, Marietta, GA 30068, (770-971-2605) Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019