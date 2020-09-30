1/
Donald Ray Legg, 89, of Tucker, GA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Emory Decatur Hospital. Don was born March 27, 1931 to Clyde and Alice (Wood) Legg in Charleston, WV, the youngest of 3 children. Don served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was married in 1955 to Vanda Angelene Taylor Legg (Sally) and worked at IBM for 35 years. Don and Sally were married for over 61 years. He was the beloved grandfather (Papaw) to his grandchildren and played an active part in the lives of his family. He will be greatly missed. Don was active in his local church, both at home in Atlanta and when visiting Gulf Shores, Alabama. He was a dedicated Christian who lived out his faith every day. Don loved music, was a part-time Minister of Music many times over the years and was a member of numerous choirs and singing groups. Don is survived by his sons, Scott and Larry, Larry's wife Linlee, and his grandchildren, Taylor Legg, Andrew Legg, and Molly Legg, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, his siblings Virginia and Buddy, and his parents. A visitation for celebrating his life will be held at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, on Thursday, October 1st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. with both indoor and covered outdoor space available. A small memorial service with limited seating will be held on Friday, Oct. 2nd at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with masks and social distancing required. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
