Donald Stewart, who expanded Spelman College's academic offerings during his decade as its president, has died. He was 80.
Donald Mitchell Stewart died of natural causes in his hometown of Chicago April 7. 2019. The funeral is April 20, 11 a.m. at University Church of Chicago, 5655 South University Avenue.
Stewart was president of the Atlanta college from 1976 to 1986. Under his leadership, Spelman created a computer science major and minor, started a comprehensive writing program and became the first Historically Black College & University to establish a Women's Research and Resources Center in 1981.
Spelman's endowment, which is a critical tool to recruit and retain students, grew from $9 million to $41 million during his tenure.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019