MERRITT, Donald Glen "Don" Donald Glen Merritt (Don), a longtime resident of Alpha-retta, Georgia died June 21, 2019 from cardiac related issues at Select Specialty Hospital in Midtown. Don was born in Atlanta November 6, 1958. He graduated from North Springs High School in 1977 and from Auburn University, Delta CHI - class of 1982 with a major in Accounting and Finance. Don utilized these skills in the Accounting department of Huddle House Corporation for 33 years. Don enjoyed good food, socializing with friends, and reading books by Robert Beatty. His siblings, Nancy Gammage, Tommy Merritt and relatives survive him; including his Huddle House family and friends. The viewing will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service at Noon at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, NE - Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, (404)255-8511. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors of Saint Joseph's Hospital in addition to Peggy and the medical staff of Select Specialty Hospital.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019