NELSON, Donald Noell Donald Noell Nelson a long time resident of Atlanta, passed away April 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 88. Don was born to Cliff and Dorothy Nelson, on April 21,1932 in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Miami University. He was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy and flew the "famed" F9F Cougar. He flew mission trips during the Korean war on the carrier U.S.S. Bennington. He was a proud American and loved his country. Being a man of faith he said, "I know that I must put my trust in God in the same way I put my faith in my airplane engine. I trust God because I know He is never failing." While stationed in Jacksonville, FL, Don met the love of his life Doris. They married in 1956. He took a job with Delta Airlines they settled in Atlanta and kept a second home on the Florida coast. Being an airline captain was never work to Don. He felt fortunate saying, "they pay me for this?" Traveling was a passion. Don was generous with his time. He volunteered at Georgia Public Broadcasting, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and Angel Flight to name a few. One of his fondest memories was volunteering for the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Don was adventurous. He was a member of Southern Bicycle League. He was an avid snow skier and loved sailing. He enjoyed riding roller coasters, music, arts, and movies well into his 80s. Don enjoyed his retirement spending time with his grandchildren. His pets were always family to him. Don was an example to us all. He never held a grudge. He was always the first to say hello. He was kind, loyal, humble, and honorable. He is survived by his wife Doris, son Chris (Debi,) daughters Noelle LeBaron (Richard,) Stacey Evans (Gareth,) and four grandchildren Mia, Lili, Rhys, and Jack. To honor Don, go ride a bike, ski down a mountain, and take that trip!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020