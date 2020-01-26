|
NEPPL, Donald Donald Edward Neppl, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on January 21, 2020. Don was born in 1932 in Carroll, IA. He was one of 11 children of the late Henry and Lena (Pietag) Neppl. Don was married to Mildred (Hejlik) Neppl for 58 years before her passing in 2017. Don entered the United States Air Force after high school and served in active duty during the Korean conflict specializing in radio communications. After returning from Korea, he leveraged his skills to open a radio and TV repair business that grew dramatically allowing him to open his first retail store in Newton, IA. He and his wife, Millie, successfully added two additional retail stores over the next two decades. In 1984, they relocated to Sarasota, FL, where they both had successful real estate careers. In 2005 Don and Millie relocated to Johns Creek, GA to be close to their children and grandchildren. Don enjoyed golf, bowling, poker and making new friends. He and Millie became active at St. Brigid Catholic Church and developed many friendships with fellow parishioners. Don was always up for a trip to the ballpark becoming an avid Braves, Falcons,and Georgia Bulldogs fan. He also cherished a good meal with family and friends with his favorites being his Saturday pecan waffle or any dinner with a great steak. In 2018 he moved to Village Park in Alpharetta, where he established many new friendships and started their community poker club. Don's optimism, quick wit, and fun-loving ways made him a friend to all. He will be deeply missed. Donald is survived by his children, Jeff Neppl (Susan), Carmen (Neppl) Weissman (Chris), Michelle (Neppl) Albrecht (Ralph), Mark Neppl (Louise); his eight grandchildren, Courtney (Kissack) Hunter (Josh), JD Neppl, Hannah Kissack, Julia Neppl, Rachel Albrecht, Amanda Neppl, Christopher Albrecht, and Andrew Neppl; and his sister; Lois (Neppl) Grote (Elmer). He was predeceased by his wife Mildred (Hejlik) Neppl, parents, Henry and Lena Neppl; and his siblings; Everett, Wilbur, Elmer, Leo, Helen (Neppl) Sanders, Arthur, Myron, Earl, and Gene Neppl. The family wishes to extend thanks to the Village Park community and staff for their loving care, and to the parishioners of St. Brigid Catholic Church for their ongoing love and support for Don. Please join his family Friday, January 31, at 11 AM, for a funeral Mass at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA, followed by a reception. Don was proud of his military service and active with local veterans' groups. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Don's service, please consider a contribution to The Knights of Columbus at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Contributions will support patriotic causes associated with Newtown Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020