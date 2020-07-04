1/
Donald Philpot
PHILPOT, Sr., Dr. Donald Dr. Philpot Sr. passed away Saturday at Riverdale Center. He united with Westhills Presbyterian Church of Fairburn. Survivors include his children: Donald, Jr., Lisa (Thomas) Mathis, and Adrian (Elizabeth) Philpot; sisters: Margie Davie, Bettye (Grady) Reed, Joyce Leonard, and Winnie Anderson; sister-in-law, Juanita Philpot. The Service will be Tuesday at 11:00AM at Shiloh, Hogansville. The excellent care of Mr. Philpot is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Shiloh
Funeral services provided by
Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home - La Grange
201 Hamilton St.
La Grange, GA 30240
(706) 882-6411
