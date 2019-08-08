Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
1930 - 2019
donald Rogers Obituary
ROGERS, Donald L. Donald L. Rogers, 89, passed away on August 5, 2019 at his home in Roswell. Mr. Rogers was a veteran who served in Europe in the Air Force during the Korean War. He is a member of Providence Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Yvonne Dempsey Rogers; three daughters: Donna R. Gwyn (Peter), Dianne R. Koeltz (Harmon), Debbie Lynn Rogers, and daughter-in-law, Laurie B. Rogers. His stepsons are Tony Wofford and Scott Wells. Also surviving are his grandchildren Jeffrey Koeltz, Lindsey Rogers Hughes, Sarah Gwyn, Lacey Rogers and Rebekah Belisle Spry and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Beverly Harrison, Brenda Mull(James), Patsy Meunier(Tommy), Peggy Bailey(Flint) and sisters-in-law Jo Rogers and Dois Rogers and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia R. Rogers, his son, Lewis L. Rogers, and three brothers: Kenneth Rogers, Dr. Jim Rogers and Max Rogers. He was the son of the late Luna and Florine Rogers. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 1 PM at Northside Chapel in Roswell with a Memorial Service following at 2 PM. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019
