RUPERT, Donald William Donald William Rupert, age 77, passed away at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1943 in Springfield, Illinois. In 1965 he volunteered for Service in the Army during the Vietnam War and resigned in 1969 as 1st Lieutenant. He graduated in 1970 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a BS in Industrial Engineering. From 1970 until 2000 he was employed by Southern Railway System/Norfolk Southern Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents William Peter and June Fessel Rupert. He is survived by his wife Edith, whom he met in Germany, daughter Christine Jennifer Rupert Perego (Italy) and Brian William Rupert (Austin, TX), grandchildren Luke, Tallulah, Bob Rupert and Anna, Elsa Perego. He was a man of great integrity, faith, and always put his family first. He faithfully attended Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA. According to his wishes a Memorial Service will be held in Santo Stefano Ticino, Italy, which also will be his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unbound, POB 219114. Kansas City, MO 64121-9114, in Memory of Donald Rupert, Member ID: ASC603561.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020